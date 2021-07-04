Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS RRB admit card 2021 for pre-exam training to be released on July 9. Check details

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the IBPS RRB pre-exam training admit card 2021 on July 9. The admit card for the IBPS RRB pre-exam training will be released on the official website- ibps.in.

In the job notice, the IBPS had said, "the pre-exam training will only be held if it is safe and possible to conduct it due to the COVID-19 situation."

"Pre-Examination Training may be arranged by the Regional Rural Banks to a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I at some centers," the official notification reads.

The training is likely to be held from July 19 to July 25.

IBPS RRB pre-exam training admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website-- ibps.in.

Click on the "IBPS RRB pre-exam training admit card" link.

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

Your IBPS RRB admit card will appear.

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

After the pre-exam training, the IBPS will release admit cards for the RRB preliminary exam which is likely to be held in August. The exact dates of the exam have not been announced by the IBPS.