IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Application process started

Indian Air Force Recruitment, IAF 2021 has initiated the applications process for the recruitment to Group C posts. There are a total of 282 vacancies of IAF Group C posts open to be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can check here for details at the official website of Indian Air Force-indianairforce.nic.in.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Vacancy detail

Cook

Lower Division Clerk

Store Keeper

Carpenter

Painter

House Keeping staff

Laundry Staff

Coppersmith

sheet metal workers

Mess staff

Tailor

Multi-tasking staff

Hindi typist

Sudpt

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should note that the age limit for all the posts is 18 to 25 years of age. The desired educational eligibility varies for each post, candidates applying for the posts must have passed their Matriculation Exam from a recognized school.

Some posts demand that candidates pass their 12th class from some recognised school or some equivalent degree from some recognised school or institute. For the post of Sudpt, the candidate should be a graduate from some recognised university or equivalent.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates willing to apply for the posts, have to submit their application forms offline. Candidates have to submit the application form with the necessary documents to the concerned Air Force Station. Candidates can send their application forms through ordinary posts (Applications sent through speed post and courier will not be accepted). Necessary documents such as educational qualification, experience certificates, technical qualifications, and two passport size photographs should be submitted by the candidates. Candidates should note that the application form has to be sent by mentioning the required writing on the envelope: Application for the Post Of, And Category, Against Advertisement Number 03/2021/DR

IAF Recruitment 2021 for the Group C post will be conducted by taking the written examination. Only candidates who qualify all the eligibility criteria, age limit, and whose documents are verified will be given the call letter for the exam. So far, the date of call letter has not been issued by IAF.

