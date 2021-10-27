Haryana HSSC staff nurse result 2021 declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESNTATIONAL Check HSSC staff nurse result at hssc.gov.in

HSSC staff nurse result 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the result for the staff nurse recruitment exam. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website- hssc.gov.in. The written exam was earlier held on July 25.

The scrutiny of documents will be conducted from November 15 to 19 and November 22 to 23. The candidates need to report at Parade Ground, Sector-5 Panchkula.

HSSC staff nurse result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- hssc.gov.in Click on the link- "Result of written exam for the post of Staff Nurse, CAT no. 10 and 19" A PDF containing list of selected candidates will appear on screen Download result, take a print out for further reference.

For details on the Haryana Staff Selection nurse recruitment exam, please visit the website- hssc.gov.in.