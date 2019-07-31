Assam Petrochemical Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for Junior Technician, Junior Peon and other Posts

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Assam Petrochemical Recruitment 2019

Assam Petrochemical Jobs 2019: Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Technician, Junior Peon and other posts. Candidates who are eligible can apply for the post in the given format from 31st July to 19 August 2019. Check the official website---assampetrochemicals.co.in for more details.

Notification Details

Notification Number-APL/HRM/Con/Adv-53(Pt-II)/12

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 31 July 2019

Last Date of Application - 19 August 2019

Assam Petrochemical Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancy- 31

Assistant Process Operator – 03

Junior Electrician – 03

Junior Technician (Inst.) – 04

Junior Technician (Fitter) – 02

Junior Technician (Machinist) – 01

Junior Technician (Rigger) – 01

Junior Fireman – 02

Helper – 13

Junior Peon – 01

Junior Cook Cum Bearer - 01

Salary:

For Asstt. Process Operator: 1st year- Rs. 13000/-, 2nd year - Rs. 15500/-, 3rd year - Rs. 18000/-

For Junior Technicians/Jr. Electrician: 1 st year, - Rs. 11000/-, 2nd year - Rs. 13500/-, 3rd year - Rs. 16000/-

For Junior Fireman: 1st year - Rs. 10000/-, 2nd year - Rs. 12500/-, 3rd year - Rs. 15000/-

For Helper/Junior Peon/Jr. Cook cum Bearer: 1st year - Rs. 9000/-, 2nd year - Rs. 11500/,- 3 rd year - Rs. 14000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Jr Technician, Junior Peon and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant Process Operator – B.Sc with Phy, Chem, Maths / Diploma in Chem. Engineering

Junior Electrician – Matriculation with ITI Diploma in Electrical Trade having Workman permit.

Junior Technician (Inst.) – Matriculation with ITI Diploma in Inst./ Electronics & Telecom Trade.

Junior Technician (Fitter) – Matriculation with ITI Diploma in Fitter Trade.

Junior Technician (Machinist) – Matriculation with ITI Diploma in Machinist Trade.

Junior Technician (Rigger) – Matriculation with ITI Diploma in Rigger Trade.

Junior Fireman – Matriculation having Fire fighting training certificate with physical fitness standard

Helper /Junior Peon /Junior Cook Cum Bearer – Class VIII or above

Age Limit:

Helper /Junior Peon /Junior Cook Cum Bearer – 43 Years

Other – 38 Years

For more information, check the detailed notification on official website given below

assampetrochemicals.co.in

How to Apply for Assam Petrochemicals Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to "General Manager (HR) i/c Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited Namrup, P.O. Parbatpur – 786623 Dist. Dibrugarh (Assam)" latest by 19 August 2019.

To know more about the notification and application form Click the link--- Assam Petrochemical Recruitment 2019