Assam Petrochemical Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for Junior Technician, Junior Peon and other Posts

Assam Petrochemical Jobs 2019: Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Technician, Junior Peon and other posts. Candidates who are eligible can apply for the post in the given format from 31st July to 19 August 2019. Check the official website---assampetrochemicals.co.in for more details.
Notification Details
Notification Number-APL/HRM/Con/Adv-53(Pt-II)/12
Important Dates
Starting Date of Application - 31 July 2019
Last Date of Application - 19 August 2019
Assam Petrochemical Vacancy Details
Total number of vacancy- 31
- Assistant Process Operator – 03
- Junior Electrician – 03
- Junior Technician (Inst.) – 04
- Junior Technician (Fitter) – 02
- Junior Technician (Machinist) – 01
- Junior Technician (Rigger) – 01
- Junior Fireman – 02
- Helper – 13
- Junior Peon – 01
- Junior Cook Cum Bearer - 01
Salary:
For Asstt. Process Operator: 1st year- Rs. 13000/-, 2nd year - Rs. 15500/-, 3rd year - Rs. 18000/-
For Junior Technicians/Jr. Electrician: 1 st year, - Rs. 11000/-, 2nd year - Rs. 13500/-, 3rd year - Rs. 16000/-
For Junior Fireman: 1st year - Rs. 10000/-, 2nd year - Rs. 12500/-, 3rd year - Rs. 15000/-
For Helper/Junior Peon/Jr. Cook cum Bearer: 1st year - Rs. 9000/-, 2nd year - Rs. 11500/,- 3 rd year - Rs. 14000/-
Eligibility Criteria for Jr Technician, Junior Peon and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Assistant Process Operator – B.Sc with Phy, Chem, Maths / Diploma in Chem. Engineering
Junior Electrician – Matriculation with ITI Diploma in Electrical Trade having Workman permit.
Junior Technician (Inst.) – Matriculation with ITI Diploma in Inst./ Electronics & Telecom Trade.
Junior Technician (Fitter) – Matriculation with ITI Diploma in Fitter Trade.
Junior Technician (Machinist) – Matriculation with ITI Diploma in Machinist Trade.
Junior Technician (Rigger) – Matriculation with ITI Diploma in Rigger Trade.
Junior Fireman – Matriculation having Fire fighting training certificate with physical fitness standard
Helper /Junior Peon /Junior Cook Cum Bearer – Class VIII or above
Age Limit:
Helper /Junior Peon /Junior Cook Cum Bearer – 43 Years
Other – 38 Years
For more information, check the detailed notification on official website given below
How to Apply for Assam Petrochemicals Jobs 2019
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to "General Manager (HR) i/c Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited Namrup, P.O. Parbatpur – 786623 Dist. Dibrugarh (Assam)" latest by 19 August 2019.
To know more about the notification and application form Click the link--- Assam Petrochemical Recruitment 2019