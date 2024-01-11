Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF, police recover IEDs, bullets in Manjakote area of Rajouri district

Follow us on Image Source : ANI CRPF, police recover IEDs, bullets in Manjakote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

Jammu and Kashmir: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along with a wireless communication device and bullets during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Manjakote area of Rajouri district, said officials.

The CRPF and police launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Hayatpura village of Manjakote in Rajouri and recovered the material kept hidden for further use by terrorists. A search operation in the area is underway.

More details are awaited in this regard.

