Thursday, January 11, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF, police recover IEDs, bullets in Manjakote area of Rajouri district

Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF, police recover IEDs, bullets in Manjakote area of Rajouri district

Rajouri news: The CRPF and police launched a cordon and search operation in Hayatpura village of Manjakote in Rajouri and recovered the material kept hidden for further use by terrorists. A search operation in the area is underway.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Rajouri (J&K) Updated on: January 11, 2024 12:56 IST
Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir news, CRPF, jammu kashmir police recover IEDs bullets, Manjakote ar
Image Source : ANI CRPF, police recover IEDs, bullets in Manjakote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

Jammu and Kashmir: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along with a wireless communication device and bullets during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Manjakote area of Rajouri district, said officials.

The CRPF and police launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Hayatpura village of Manjakote in Rajouri and recovered the material kept hidden for further use by terrorists. A search operation in the area is underway.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ:​ Jammu and Kashmir: Narcotics seized near LoC in Poonch district

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Couple, three-month-old baby die after SUV falls into deep gorge in Reasi

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir and Jammu Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Jammu News

Latest News