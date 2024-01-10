Jammu and Kashmir: Narcotics seized near LoC in Poonch district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Narcotics seized near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Jammu and Kashmir news: Security forces today (January 10) seized narcotics weighing 2.5 kg from a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

They said the contraband, believed to be high-grade heroin worth crores of rupees in the international market, was smuggled from across the border, adding that it was found dumped in the Malti area ahead of the border fence.

A search operation is underway and further details are awaited, the officials said.

