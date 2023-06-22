Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab: BSF recovers Pak drone, two packets of suspected narcotics in Fazilka

Punjab : Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border in the Fazilka district of Punjab. Once again the vigilant BSF troops thwarted the nefarious attempts of smugglers to smuggle contraband through the drone. On specific information, a search operation was launched by BSF troops on the outskirt of Jodhawala village.

BSF troops recovered a drone

During the search, at around 6.45 am, BSF troops recovered a drone and one bag containing two packets of suspected narcotics from the farming field adjacent to the village. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.

"On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) on June 22, during morning hours along with 2 kg (appx) suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district," BSF Punjab Frontier said

Drone and suspected narcotics were recovered in Rajasthan

Earlier on Wednesday, BSF officials informed that on the intervening night of June 20-21, 2023, a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics were recovered from Gharsana of Rajasthan. As per the officials, the two packets of suspected narcotics weighed nearly 2 kg.

"On intervening night of 20-21 Jun 2023, alert troops of #BSF Bikaner deployed along #IndoPak IB in #Gharsana recovered a drone originating from Pak side. Two packets weighing nearly 2 kg of suspected narcotics were also recovered from the site", a statement from BSF Rajasthan said.

Latest India News