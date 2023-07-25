J&K: Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along International Border in Samba, search operation launched

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE BSF personnel noticed unusual movement close to the SM Pura checkpoint

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot dead a Pakistani intruder on Monday night along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. According to officials, the suspected intruder ignored repeated warnings from alert border guards, who had noticed unusual movement close to the SM Pura checkpoint in the Ramgarh sector.

They further said that one person was killed on the spot in the firing and that a search operation in the area has also been launched. Further details about the incident are awaited, officials added.

