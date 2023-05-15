Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: Army nabs Pakistani intruder along LoC in Rajouri

The Indian Army nabbed a Pakistani intruder along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, Officials said on Monday.

Mohammad Usman (30), a resident of Karela village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was intercepted by troops after he entered Tarkundi village late Sunday evening, the officials said.

They said nothing incriminating was recovered from the possession of the intruder, who is being questioned.

Earlier on April 29, Indian troops detained a father-son duo from PoK who had inadvertently crossed into this side in nearby Poonch district. Both the individuals were later repatriated to Pakistan through Chakan Da Bagh border crossing point.

ALSO READ | Pakistani intruder shot dead, 2 apprehended with 17 kg drugs in Jammu-Kashmir's Poonch

ALSO READ | J-K: Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch district, Pakistani intruder killed

Latest India News