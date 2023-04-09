Pakistani intruder shot dead, 2 apprehended with 17 kg drugs in Jammu-Kashmir's Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Army arrested two Intruders from the Poonch area

The Indian Army killed an intruder and apprehended two others while attempting an infiltration bid on intervening Saturday and Sunday night along the Line of Control in the Poonch district.

According to a statement released by the Defence Ministry, the major development came after the alerted troops observed a suspicious movement of a group of three people close to the Line of Control trying to cross the borderline.

“On 08 April 2023 at approx 2215 hours, own alert troops deployed on the Line of Control in the Poonch Sector observed a suspicious movement of a group (three individuals) close to the Line of Control and at around midnight the group, crossed the Line of Control and started infiltrating on to own side”, read the statement.

Later, the ministry said that the troops observed the movement of the suspected militants and later challenged them at around 2 am when they approached the fence.

“Own alert troops kept the movement of the infiltrating group under continuous observation and approximately at 0200 hours as the group approached the fence, the alert Indian Army troops deployed on the fence challenged the infiltrators”, added the statement.

One shot dead

The intruders started to run away, and were engaged by fire, in which one intruder was shot dead, while the other two managed to run into the jungle taking advantage of the thick foliage and rocky outcrop. The area was immediately cordoned to prevent their escape across the Line of Control, said the armed forces.

Subsequently, a search operation was launched at first light wherein the dead body of one intruder was recovered at the encounter site.

Further, it said as the search progressed in the jungle, an intruder was apprehended alive in a wounded condition. In the subsequent search, the third intruder was also apprehended alive. During the operation, the armed forces said it recovered three bags with fourteen packets of Narcotics weighing approx 17 kgs, Pakistan currency, some documents, and eatables.

Intruders belong to POJK

During preliminary questioning the two intruders who have been apprehended alive, claimed that they were residents of Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK) and belong to Maidan Mohalla, village Chanjal.

"By their quick action, alert Indian Army troops have thus prevented a major infiltration bid, of a Narco terror group which had the potential of disturbing the peace in Poonch & Rajouri Districts through its nefarious designs. The Indian Army continues to remain alert on the Line of Control and is fully prepared to thwart any such attempts in the future too," as per the statement.

