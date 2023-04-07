J-K: Police arrest 5 drug peddlers with heroin in Jammu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE) Police arrested five people with heroin in Janipur area of Jammu.

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested five people with heroin in Janipur area of Jammu, said officials on Friday. The police team seized 100 grams of heroin from Tariq Hussain Shah, Tasadiq Hussain and Maqsood Hussain Shah during the inspection of the vehicle.

According to the police, two other persons were also arrested from Bahu Plaza and Arnia after heroin was seized. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the accused at different police stations, the officials added. Further probe is underway.

2 cross-border narco smugglers arrested

Srinagar Police arrested two cross-border narco smugglers on Thursday and recovered 11.08 kg Heroin, worth Rs 70 crores, said ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. According to ADGP Kumar, the accused have been identified as Sajjad Badana and Zaheer Tanch.

"Two cross-border narco smugglers have been arrested by Srinagar Police. The police have seized 11.08 Kg Heroin, worth Rs 70 crore in the international market and a total cash amount of Rs 11,82,500 from their possession", said AGDP Kumar.

"FIR has been registered under NDPS Act at Rajbagh police station against the accused," added AGDP. The AGDP Kashmir also informed that the drugs have come from Pakistan. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

