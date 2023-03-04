Jammu and Kashmir: Narco-terror module busted in Poonch, Rs 2 crore cash, 7 kg heroin recovered

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Jammu and Kashmir: Narco-terror module busted in Poonch, Rs 2 cr cash, 7 kg heroin recovered.

Jammu and Kashmir news: The security forces on Friday (March 3) busted a narco-terror module and recovered 7 kg of heroin, Rs 2 crore in cash, arms and ammunition from the house of a notorious drug peddler in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. "Huge quantity of heroin and cash was recovered from the house of a drug peddler from Poonch named Rafi Dhana, alias Rafi Lala," said police.

Rafi Dhana was detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) as he is a notorious drug smuggler. He resides close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.

What was recovered?

"Today, on some inputs Poonch Police team led by Inspector Sunil and CRPF searched the house of Rafi. During search, 7 kg of heroin, around Rs 2 crores in cash and a Pistol with one Magazine, ten rounds along with seven rounds of SLR was recovered," the police said. The search continued till Friday evening in presence of the magistrate and prominent citizens.

Probe still underway:

"With this effort, Poonch Police and security forces have been able to bust a huge narco terror module. The searches are still going on in presence of Magistrates and prominent citizens. The Nexus of this module with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers is being investigated. A case has been registered at Police station Mandi and an investigation set into motion," the police added.

