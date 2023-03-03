Jammu And Kashmir: NIA attaches property of Hizbul terrorist in Sopore

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NIA's action against terrorist

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached the property of a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town.

NIA seized the property of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Basit Reshi in Sopore area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district. NIA action comes as Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared Basit Reshi, "presently in Pakistan", as a designated "Terrorist" under the UAPA, a stringent act legislated to control militant activities.

The NIA action against Basit Reshi comes a day after the agency attached the property of Al-Umar terror group founder, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar in Srinagar city.

NIA attached the property of Basit Reshi in Dangerpora area of Sopore town for his involvement in 'subversive activities and for coordinating target killings' in Jammu and Kashmir.

The agency claims that Reshi planned and executed an attack on a police guard post at Tujar Sherief near Sopore on August 18, 2015 in which one police personnel and a civilian were killed.

