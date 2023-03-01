CRPF introduces Hi-Tech Critical Situation Response Vehicles with advanced weaponry for teror ops | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI CRPF introduces Hi-Tech Critical Situation Response Vehicles (CSRV)

Jammu and Kashmir: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has introduced new Hi-Tech Critical Situation Response Vehicles (CSRV) which is equipped with bulletproof armor and advanced weaponry to deal anti-terror operations.

The CRPF has also provided latest gadget protection to the operation units that are taking part in the encounters specially in South Kashmir.

Work has been done on technological front, critical situation response vehicles, bullet proof JCB. These are armoured & bullet proof. These are effective in J&K as terrorists hide in narrow places. Camera also act as technology force multiplyer, said MS Bhatia, IG Operations, CRPF Kashmir.

