Targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandit: BJP holds protest against Pakistan; Mufti slams saffron party

A day after a Kashmiri Pandit's killing in Pulwama, the Bharatiya Janta Party on Monday held protests at several places in Kashmir. 40-year-old Kashmiri Pandit bank guard Sanjay Sharma was shot dead in Pulwama district while he was on his way to a local market.

The main protest was held in Jawahar Nagar area of the city where dozens of BJP workers demonstrated against the killing.

Protest against Pakistan

"Our Kashmiri Pandit brother was brutally killed in Pulwama. Terrorists have tried to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere established in the past three years under a well thought-out conspiracy. We won’t allow it to happen," Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Head, Media and IT cell of BJP, told reporters.

The protestors also burnt an effigy of Pakistan, holding the neighbouring country responsible for the killings.

"BJP is protesting against Pakistan across the valley today. We appeal to the LG administration to ensure security of minorities and take steps so that such incidents do not recur," Bhat added.

Protests were also held at Kulgam on Monday while a candle light vigil was organised against the killing in Pulwama and Baramulla on Sunday night.

Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP

"These incidents only benefit BJP whether it is in Haryana or Kashmir. BJP failed in protecting the lives of minorities here. They only use minorities to show normalcy in the valley," Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief on slammed the government over the terror attack.

"BJP use these types of incidents to degrade the image of Muslims in the country. I condemn this act. This is not the behaviour of the Kashmiri people. All these acts show the failures of the government," she added.

