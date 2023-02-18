80 per cent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in Northeast: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the country saw 80 per cent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in Northeast and left-wing extremism under the Narendra Modi government.
The Home Minister made this statement in Nagpur during a media event.
Earlier in the day in Pune, Amit Shah met the children of Kashmir police personnel who died in the line of duty.
“Today, I can say that there has been an 80 per cent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast and left-wing extremism under the Modi government,” he said.
The Home Minister also lauded that in one year, 1.8 crore tourists visited J&K to which he called it a "big thing".
“Each home in Kashmir has been provided with tap water and electricity, which is a huge change,” he added.
ALSO READ | 'Biggest risk if Putin wins Russia-Ukraine war': NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg at Munich Conference
ALSO READ | Govt will clear all GST compensation of Rs 16,982 cr today, announces Nirmala Sitharaman