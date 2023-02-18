80 per cent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in Northeast: Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the country saw 80 per cent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in Northeast and left-wing extremism under the Narendra Modi government.

The Home Minister made this statement in Nagpur during a media event.

Earlier in the day in Pune, Amit Shah met the children of Kashmir police personnel who died in the line of duty.

“Today, I can say that there has been an 80 per cent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast and left-wing extremism under the Modi government,” he said.

The Home Minister also lauded that in one year, 1.8 crore tourists visited J&K to which he called it a "big thing".

“Each home in Kashmir has been provided with tap water and electricity, which is a huge change,” he added.

