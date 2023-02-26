Targeted killing in J&K: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama; security forces launch manhunt

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Terror attack in Pulwama

A man belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Sunday, police said.

The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma, 40, a resident of the Achan area in the south Kashmir district.

The incident took place at around 11 am in a local market.

"Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market," the Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.

They said Sharma was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to the injuries. "There was an armed guard in his village. Area was cordoned off. Details shall follow," the police said.

Mehbooba Mufti slams government

"These incidents only benefit BJP whether it is in Haryana or Kashmir. BJP failed in protecting the lives of minorities here. They only use minorities to show normalcy in the valley," Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief on slammed the government over the terror attack.

"BJP use these types of incidents to degrade the image of Muslims in the country. I condemn this act. This is not the behaviour of the Kashmiri people. All these acts show the failures of the government," she added.

