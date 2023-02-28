Tuesday, February 28, 2023
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir: The encounter was broken out when a search was underway in Padgampora following information about the presence of terrorists there.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Raju Kumar | New Delhi
Updated on: February 28, 2023 9:44 IST
A terrorist was gunned down by the security personnel
A terrorist was killed in an encounter started between militants and security forces in Larkipora area of Awantipora in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Two security force personnel were also injured in the gunbattle which began after a cordon and search operation in Padgampora area of Pulwama, a police official said.

Giving details, the official said a cordon a search operation was launched in Padgampora following information about presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding in a house opened fire. In the retaliatory action by security forces, one ultra was killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, the official said.

(With PTI input)

