Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama

A terrorist was killed in an encounter started between militants and security forces in Larkipora area of Awantipora in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Two security force personnel were also injured in the gunbattle which began after a cordon and search operation in Padgampora area of Pulwama, a police official said.

Giving details, the official said a cordon a search operation was launched in Padgampora following information about presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding in a house opened fire. In the retaliatory action by security forces, one ultra was killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, the official said.

(With PTI input)

