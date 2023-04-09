J-K: Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The troops noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control.

Poonch: Indian Army thwarted an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, said officials. On the intervening night of April 8-9, alert troops of the Indian Army detected some suspicious movement of a group of individuals.

After they made an attempt to sneak into the Indian side from LoC, the Army troops challenged them close to the fence. The Army troops also recovered a dead body after interception. “On being intercepted, in the ensuing operations, one dead body was seen and the other intruders ran into the forest area. Cordon of the area has been established and search operation is in progress,” said PRO Defence Jammu.

The whole area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation is on.

2 cross-border narco smugglers arrested

Earlier on April 6, Srinagar Police arrested two cross-border narco smugglers and recovered 11.08 kg Heroin, worth Rs 70 crores, said ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. According to ADGP Kumar, the accused have been identified as Sajjad Badana and Zaheer Tanch.

"Two cross-border narco smugglers have been arrested by Srinagar Police. The police have seized 11.08 Kg Heroin, worth Rs 70 crore in the international market and a total cash amount of Rs 11,82,500 from their possession", said AGDP Kumar.

"FIR has been registered under NDPS Act at Rajbagh police station against the accused," added AGDP. The AGDP Kashmir also informed that the drugs have come from Pakistan. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

