Terrorist killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in J-K’s Kupwara

The troops in the morning noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control at Jabdi in the Karnah area.

Srinagar: The security forces on Friday killed a terrorist who tried to enter the country along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, said officails. The troops in the morning noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control at Jabdi in the Karnah area.

"The security forces challenged the intruders and, in the ensuing gunfight, one infiltrator was killed," officials said. The security forces also recovered one AK rifle and some ammunition were recovered from the scene.

Earlier on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had said terrorists infiltrated from Pakistan and killed innocent people in Rajouri district's Dangri village. He said although infiltration has declined, attempts from across the border to engineer acts of terror here are continuing.

"I have not said infiltration has increased. I said infiltration has decreased. The remaining efforts of infiltration will be put to an end. Attempts are being made continuously from across the border. Nobody will be spared if found involved in any type of terrorism be it a journalist or anybody," Singh told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)

