Damien Martyn health update: Former cricketer showing positive signs in recent tests, says Adam Gilchrist

The cricket fraternity was shocked to know recently that former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn was seriously ill and placed in an induced coma. He fell ill on Boxing Day and was admitted to Gold Coast University Hospital. He is battling meningitis and is undergoing treatment for the same and his close friend and teammate, Adam Gilchrist, provided an update on Martyn's health during the Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers.

Gilchrist confirmed that Martyn remains in hospital but his recent tests have shown positive signs in the last 24 hours and also assured the fans that further information would be shared as soon as it is available. "He’s still in the hospital. There’ll be more details coming out as they come to hand, but certainly in the last 24 hours, some positive signs are the indications coming out of the various tests he’s having.

"There’s been so much interest and love. A fine player, terrific fella. I just hope he can continue a recovery," Gilchrist said. He was also overwhelmed to see all the wishes, love, and care for Martyn and thanked the wellwishers on behalf of his family.

"On behalf of Damien Martyn, a great friend, a former teammate of a few of us...on behalf of his family, Amanda, his partner, thank you to everyone for the heartfelt love and wishes and care for Damien as he’s gone through and continues to go through a challenging time," Gilchrist added further.

Former cricketers wish for Martyn's speedy recovery

Ever since it has been revealed that Damien Martyn is in serious condition, there has been a genuine concern not only in the cricketing fraternity but also among the fans across the world. Dale Steyn, Ravichandran Ashwin, Aakash Chopra, VVS Laxman and Michael Vaughan were some of the former cricketers who hoped for the speedy recovery of the 54-year-old.

