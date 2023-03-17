Major Security loophole! Gujarat man arrested for posing as 'top PMO official' in Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat man arrested for posing as top PMO official in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir: A man posing as a top official from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar on Thursday, March 16. The man has been identified as Kiran Patel, a resident of Gujarat, who was staying at 5-star hotel Lalit in Srinagar, posing as Additional Director (Strategy and Campaign) in the PMO.

According to reports, the imposter had also visited multiple places in Kashmir including Doodpatri in Budgam district, where he was accompanied by an SDM rank officer. Patal had allegedly forged documents to deceive people in the security who provided him security cover during his stay in Srinagar.

According to the police, preliminary investigation reveals that he has managed to dupe gullible people for monetary and other material benefits. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in Nishat Police Station of Srinagar and further investigation is underway, the police added.

Earlier on February 27, Patel had posted a video on Twitter wherein he was seen visiting snow-clad Kashmir under tight security cover.

Earlier in 2019, a man was arrested at a police station in Greater Noida where he had gone posing as an IAS officer working as an Income Tax commissioner to get a personal work done. Abhay Bahal, a resident of Noida sector 15A, arrived at the Surajpur police station Monday and insisted policemen to get some shops vacated, they said.

A case was registered against Bahal at the Surajpur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 170 (Personating a public servant), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) and 420 (cheating), among others.

