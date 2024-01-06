Jammu and Kashmir: Couple, three-month-old baby die after SUV falls into deep gorge in Reasi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The mangled remains of the car that fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

A couple and their three-month-old baby were killed while one person was seriously injured after a car fell into a gorge in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Around 12:45 pm, a Bolero Camper that was on its way to Chassana from Tulli fell into the gorge near the Zero Point, killing three people on the spot and leaving one injured, said Station House Officer, Chassana, Suman Singh. Locals rescued the injured and took them to the hospital.

The vehicle was reduced to a mangled heap of metal and rescuers had a tough time recovering the bodies, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Zahid Ahmad (27) of Balmatkote village of Mahore, his wife Sayra Akhter (26) and their three-month-old baby, Singh said. Irfan Ahmad, a resident of Deval village of Mahore, was injured. He has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical, the SHO said.

Reported by - Rahi Kapoor

