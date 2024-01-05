Friday, January 05, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Shopian, two terrorists trapped

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Shopian, two terrorists trapped

Encounter in J-K: According to officials, the encounter is underway in the Chotigam area and police, Army, as well as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are on the spot.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Shopian Updated on: January 05, 2024 6:40 IST
Encounter, encounter in J-K, encounter in Shopian, indian army, security forces, terrorists
Image Source : PTI. The image has been used for representative purposes only

Encounter in J-K: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in the early hours of Friday. According to officials, the encounter is underway in the Chotigam area and police, Army, as well as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are on the spot. 

"Encounter has started at Chotigam area of #Shopian district. Shopian Police, Army & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

As per the information, at least two terrorists are trapped and the security forces have launched a search operation in the region. 

Further details are awaited.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces engage in encounter with militants in Kulgam

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir and Encounter Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Encounter News

Latest News