Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Shopian, two terrorists trapped

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. The image has been used for representative purposes only

Encounter in J-K: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in the early hours of Friday. According to officials, the encounter is underway in the Chotigam area and police, Army, as well as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are on the spot.

"Encounter has started at Chotigam area of #Shopian district. Shopian Police, Army & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

As per the information, at least two terrorists are trapped and the security forces have launched a search operation in the region.

Further details are awaited.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces engage in encounter with militants in Kulgam