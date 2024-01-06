Saturday, January 06, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Jammu and Kashmir: NIA attaches house in connection with weapon recovery case | VIDEO

Jammu and Kashmir: NIA attaches house in connection with weapon recovery case | VIDEO

Jammu and Kashmir news: It may be mentioned that police had arrested two hybrid LeT terrorists in May last year in Chanapora area from whose possession 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and one silencer were recovered.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Srinagar
Updated on: January 06, 2024 12:58 IST
Jammu Kashmir, NIA, nia attaches house, Srinagar, weapon recovery case, latest updates, CRPF, NIA on
Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir: NIA attaches house in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir news: National Investigation Agency (NIA) today (January 6) attached a house in connection with a weapon recovery case in Srinagar.

Official sources said that assisted by J&K Police and the CRPF, NIA attached the house of Mushtaq Ahmad in Khan Colony of Chanapora area in Srinagar on Saturday.

It may be mentioned that police had arrested two hybrid LeT terrorists in May last year in Chanapora area from whose possession 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and one silencer were recovered.

That case was later taken over by the NIA.

ALSO READ:​ 'Naya Jammu Kashmir': SC verdict on Article 370's abrogation is historic, tweets PM Modi

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir and Jammu Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Jammu News

Latest News