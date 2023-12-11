'Naya Jammu Kashmir': Supreme Court verdict on Article 370's abrogation is historic, tweets PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi on Abrogation of Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 on Monday, stating that a new Jammu and Kashmir has been born after this decision. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the SC's decision and said that the bonds of unity have strengthened, and integrity with Bharat stands reinforced.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, "Today's Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else."

"I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370," PM Modi said.

He further said, "The verdict today is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India."

Amit Shah on SC's decision on abrogation of Article 370

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X and wrote, "The bonds of unity have strengthened, and integrity with Bharat stands reinforced. It is once again the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh that always belonged to our nation and will continue to be so."

The Supreme Court, on Monday, upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The court emphasised the need for conducting elections to the Union Territory's Assembly by September 30 next year and directed the restoration of statehood at the earliest.

