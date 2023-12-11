'Can't challenge Centre's decision' to 'J-K is India's integral part': 10 highlights of SC verdict

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court verdict on abrogation of Article 370

Four years after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the Supreme Court declared on Monday that the Center's decision to abrogate Article 370 was constitutionally valid. The apex court emphasized that Article 370 was initially a temporary provision due to war-like conditions in the state.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud stated, "We hold the exercise of presidential power to issue a constitutional order abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution as valid."

After a 16-day hearing, the top court, led by a five-judge Constitution bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant, reserved its verdict on September 5. The bench addressed a batch of pleas challenging the abrogation.

The Supreme Court delivered a significant verdict on the abrogation of Article 370, and here are some of the notable quotes from the judgment:

Every decision taken by Union on behalf of State during Presidential rule not open to challenge...this will lead to the administration of state to a standstill.

Argument of petitioners that Union cannot take actions of irreversible consequences in the State during Presidential rule is NOT ACCEPTED.

President's order to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status constitutionally valid: Supreme Court in majority judgment.

Article 370: Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir was never intended to be a permanent body, says CJI.

When the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir ceased to exist, a special condition for which Article 370 was introduced ceased to exist: CJI.

CJI: Holding that the power under Article 370(3) ceases to exist after the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly will lead to the freezing of the process of integration.

Article 370: CJI says the recommendation of the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir was not binding on the President of India.

Requirement of J&K constituent Assembly's recommendation in Art 370 can't be read in manner making larger intention redundant: Justice Kaul

Justice SK Kaul in concurring judgment with CJI says purpose of Article 370 was to slowly bring J&K at par with other Indian states

"We direct that steps shall be taken by the Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir constituted under Section 14 of the Reorganisation Act by 30 September 2024; restoration of statehood shall take place at the earliest and as soon as possible," said CJI DY Chandrachud as Supreme Court delivers verdict on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court emphasised on Monday the importance of promptly restoring the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, urging that elections to the J&K Legislative Assembly should be conducted without delay. The apex court further directed the Election Commission of India to initiate necessary measures to conduct the polls by September 30, 2024. Chief Justice Chandrachud added, "We direct that steps shall be taken so that elections are held in Legislative Assembly of J&K by September 30, 2024."

