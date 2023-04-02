Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What should women consume during menopause? Five foods to reduce symptoms

During menopause, a woman's body undergoes several changes, making it a significant transition in her life. The symptoms of menopause include physical changes such as hot flashes, nocturnal sweats, mood swings, and changes in metabolism. Women in their 40s may experience the side effects of perimenopause, the stage that occurs just before menopause. The changes might be noticed in a woman in her mid-30s or mid-50s.

Women can maintain their overall health and combat the symptoms of menopause and perimenopause by eating a nutritious, well-balanced diet that includes the following foods.

Fruits and vegetables: The nutrient-rich, plant-based foods such as green leafy veggies, tomatoes, eggplant, carrots, cherries, mangoes, and berries are rich in antioxidant content and can help reduce stress. They also aid in preventing cell damage and keep the skin and hair nourished.

Whole grains: Eating whole grains is essential for boosting mood and calming the nervous system. They are a powerhouse of nutrients, as they contain fibre and vitamins B and C. Studies have found that consuming whole grains can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Turmeric: Curcumin, the active component of turmeric, is a natural anti-inflammatory food additive that can help reduce inflammation, which is commonly experienced by women, and menopause makes it worse. A concoction containing pepper and turmeric should be consumed to reduce inflammation.

Fatty Fish: Fish contain heart-healthy fats that are thought to enhance mood and cognitive performance. Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, fish aid in controlling blood pressure levels and controlling hot flashes. Salmon and other fatty fish contain vitamin D, a crucial ingredient that supports bone and mental health.

Yoghurt: Yoghurt is an important source of calcium, which helps to maintain bone density and provide essential proteins and vitamin D, both of which aid in sleep quality.

The aforementioned superfoods help maintain the overall wellbeing of women going through menopause.

