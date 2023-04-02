Sunday, April 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. What should women consume during menopause? Five foods to reduce symptoms

What should women consume during menopause? Five foods to reduce symptoms

Women should consume fatty fish, yoghurt, cereals, and other essential nutrient-rich foods that support overall health as well as mood during menopause to reduce symptoms.

India TV Health Desk Edited By: India TV Health Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2023 15:00 IST
menopause symptoms
Image Source : FREEPIK What should women consume during menopause? Five foods to reduce symptoms

During menopause,  a woman's body undergoes several changes,  making it a significant transition in her life. The symptoms of menopause include physical changes such as hot flashes, nocturnal sweats, mood swings, and changes in metabolism. Women in their 40s may experience the side effects of perimenopause, the stage that occurs just before menopause. The changes might be noticed in a woman in her mid-30s or mid-50s.

Women can maintain their overall health and combat the symptoms of menopause and perimenopause by eating a nutritious, well-balanced diet that includes the following foods.

Fruits and vegetables: The nutrient-rich, plant-based foods such as green leafy veggies, tomatoes, eggplant, carrots, cherries, mangoes, and berries are rich in antioxidant content and can help reduce stress. They also aid in preventing cell damage and keep the skin and hair nourished.

Whole grains: Eating whole grains is essential for boosting mood and calming the nervous system. They are a powerhouse of nutrients, as they contain fibre and vitamins B and C. Studies have found that consuming whole grains can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Turmeric: Curcumin, the active component of turmeric, is a natural anti-inflammatory food additive that can help reduce inflammation, which is commonly experienced by women, and menopause makes it worse. A concoction containing pepper and turmeric should be consumed to reduce inflammation.

Fatty Fish: Fish contain heart-healthy fats that are thought to enhance mood and cognitive performance. Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, fish aid in controlling blood pressure levels and controlling hot flashes. Salmon and other fatty fish contain vitamin D, a crucial ingredient that supports bone and mental health.

Yoghurt: Yoghurt is an important source of calcium, which helps to maintain bone density and provide essential proteins and vitamin D, both of which aid in sleep quality.

The aforementioned superfoods help maintain the overall wellbeing of women going through menopause. 

Latest Health News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Health

Top News

Related What News

Latest News