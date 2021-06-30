Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE What Is PCOD? Know it’s symptoms, causes & treatment

Polycystic Ovary Disorder also known as PCOD is a commonly found condition in women between the age of 12-45 years. It is a hormonal disorder caused by the imbalance of hormones secreted by the ovaries. The disorder leads to enlargement of ovaries and small cysts developing on their outer edges. The symptoms of PCOD include irregular periods, acne, obesity, excessive body hair growth and hair thinning from the scalp. PCOD acts as a major barrier during pregnancy making it difficult for the women to conceive.

The root cause of PCOD is the imbalance of hormones secreted by the Ovaries. Normally, ovaries produce estrogen and progesterone and some amount of testosterone. In PCOD, androgen is produced in more quantities by the ovaries. This phenomenon is known as hyperandrogenism. The high level secretion of androgen causes difficulty in ovulation and disturbs the menstrual cycle. PCOD often occurs in clusters, if somebody in the family has PCOD, the chances of other women getting it are higher.

PCOD is treatable in the majority of cases and manageable in others. Ayurveda has an effective, 100% non-invasive treatment for PCOD.

Ayurveda pays emphasis on a person’s ‘Prakriti’ (constitution) and prescribes a treatment plan accordingly. Prescribed medication and herbal formulation are composed of highly effective herbs like Gandhari and Varuna that help in dissolving the cysts. To bring the ovulation back to normal, ayurvedic ovulation support medicine is also prescribed. Another metabolism support medicine is also prescribed which is crucial for preventing gynecological disorders. The duration of the ayurvedic treatment varies from three to six months depending on the severity of the problem and size of the ovary.

Precautions

1. Body weight should be monitored

2. Follow a nutritious diet

3. Incorporate Light workout or yoga regularly

4. Refrain from stress inducing activities

(The inputs are shared by Mr. Vikas Chawla, Founder and Director, Vedas Cure)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)