VLCC Group collaborates with Minor International to offer wellness experiences to travellers in Thailand

A leading wellness and beauty services, and products brand in India, VLCC will now foray into wellness tourism in partnership with global hospitality giant, Minor Hotels. The first VLCC Wellness centre started its operations on April 1, 2022, at Avani+ Hua Hin near Bangkok, Thailand. Ranging from one day to seven-night retreats, residential packages offered by VLCC at Avani+ Hua Hin cover four broad themes; integrated wellness, beauty & weight management, immunity and detoxification.

The facility will offer solutions for lifestyle-related medical and chronic health issues, detoxification therapies, spa and beauty treatments for body, skin and hair as well as aesthetic dermatology treatments. The medical improvement and wellness enhancement programmes will focus on diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and the gut ecosystem. The programmes will combine modern medical investigations with complementary and alternative medicine, customised diets and physical activity regimen to deliver holistic results.

Commenting on the association and first media-spa launch, Mrs. Vandana Luthra, Founder, VLCC Group said, "We are indeed very excited at the opening of the first residential VLCC Wellness & Aesthetic Beauty Medi-spa. We are confident that going forward, proactive health care and wellness tourism will be active consumption themes globally across age groups, given the heightened awareness of consumers to invest in the same, catalysed by the pandemic. For the past three decades, VLCC has honed its reputation as a leading and respected player in the wellness and beauty industry. With the amalgamation of world class infrastructure provided by Minor Hotels and best-in-class wellness & beauty domain expertise brought by VLCC, the facility at Avani+ Hua Hin Resort will offer a unique wellness experienceto guests from across the globe."

Sharing his thoughts on the association, Mr. William E. Heinecke, Chairman and Founder of Minor International, owning company of Avani Hotels & Resorts, said, “Wellness tourim is expected to grow exponentially in the next few years as we emertge from the COVID-19 pandemic. This VLCC Wellness & Aesthetic Beauty Medi-spa is reflective of our deep understanding of what our customers deserve while providing optimal hotel facilities our guests can enjoy. With VLCC, we believe we have found the right partner to build what we see as a transformational business offering, starting with Avani+ Hua Hin Resort."

The medical team at the wellness center includes a specialist aesthetic and regenerative Doctor, expert physiotherapist, qualified nutritionist, trained medical nurse and Ayurvedic practitioner from India. Each programme is designed to nourish the body, mind and soul, which include activities such as Zumba, nature walks, and yoga and meditation sessions to complement traditional spa treatments and medical solutions.

Nutrition and diet is an equally critical component of each VLCC Wellness and Beauty retreat, for which VLCC’s Michelin Star Chef Suvir Saran will work closely with VLCC nutritionist and Chef Gibb, Avani+ Hua Hin Resort’s Executive Chef to offer guests tailored meals. The menus will be seasonal to reflect local produce focusing on low sodium, low GI, oil free and probiotic nutritious ingredients.