Swami Ramdev shares yoga tips, home remedies for alcohol addiction recovery

With people getting under home quarantine to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus, the problem of drinking and smoking has excessively increased. World Health Organisation has claimed that people should avoid excessive drinking during the lockdown as it weakens the immunity and increases the chances of getting infected by COVID-19. The intoxication of any sort makes the body ultra-sensitive and easy prey to infection. According to a report, around 200 million people in India get intoxicated daily. Along with this, 6 crore people also have diseases due to consumption of excessive alcohol.

Swami Ramdev, in a special show on India TV, reveals that while there is no scientific study that claims that yoga can completely cure alcohol addiction, he claims that it helps on the path to recovery. He reveals that intoxication causes a high risk of pneumonia along with weakening the immunity system. Since coronavirus directly attacks the lungs, kidney and liver, it becomes difficult for that person to recover from the infection. According to Swami Ramdev, doing yoga daily provides external and internal peace and calms the mind. He also claims that if a person has the will power to avoid addiction, yoga can help to go into sobriety completely.

Get rid of addiction with these asanas

According to Swami Ramdev, one should do pranayama daily. Starting with Surya namaskar, one should do Kapalbhati, Bhastrika, Udgith, Anulom-Vilom and Bhramari daily to strengthen immunity.

Dand Baithak Asana

By doing this, you will not only get rid of tobacco, cigarette and alcohol addiction, but your whole body will remain fit. According to Swami Ramdev, 14 types of dand baithak yogasanas can be done to make the body externally and internally healthy. These are Vrishchik dand, chakra dand baithak, parshva dand baithak, Ordinary dand baithak, Ramamurthi dand baithak, Hanuman dand baithak, Vaksh vikasan dand baithak, Chakara dand baithak, Palat dand baithak.

Get rid of addiction through acupressure

According to Swami Ramdev, by doing acupressure, the flow of energy in the whole body is activated. To get rid of the addiction, one should clap loudly with both hands forward and should do hasya asana i.e laugh openly and loudly with both hands upwards. Swami Ramdev also clarifies that no scientific study has claimed that acupressure can treat addiction but it can definitely help in maintaining positivity in the mind.

Home remedies

Take 200 grams celery and boil it in 2 liters of water. When half a liter of water is left, filter it. Drink this decoction (kaadha) regularly with 2-3 spoons of water. This helps in relieving from all forms of addictions.

If you have eaten too much of spicy food, then put 1-2 tablets of Haran in your mouth and keep it in your mouth until it melts.

Get constipated without smoking

Many people have this habit of smoking cigarettes the first thing in the morning. Otherwise, they feel constipated. According to Swami Ramdev, people who do not have motion without smoking cigarettes should drink gumutra in the morning and aloe vera, amla juice by mixing it in warm water. This will relieve constipation.

To get rid of drug addiction

If you repeatedly feel the desire to consume alcohol, cigarettes, tobacco, then you should go surya namaskar and chant gayatri mantra daily fior 5-7 minutes. This calms the mind and helps in controlling your desires.

