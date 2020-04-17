Yoga guru Swami Ramdev shares yoga tips and home remedies for jaundice and typhoid fever

There are a lot of diseases that can pose a threat to the body and can take a lot of time for a person to recover. Two of the most popular are typhoid fever and jaundice that not only makes the body weak but also brings along a loss of appetite apart from the fact that a person can take months to recover from it. Yoga guru Swami Ramdev, in a special segment on IndiaTV shares yoga tips as well as home remedies that will help treat both of them in a matter of few days.

Jaundice, also known as yellow fever is a disease that directly attacks the liver of the patient and can turn the skin into yellow. According to Swami Ramdev, this problem can be overcome by some yoga and home remedies. Find out how:

YOGA TIPS FOR JAUNDICE:

Kapal Bhati: This makes the liver strong. Along with getting rid of every liver-related disease, it also gets rid of jaundice.

Anulom Vilom: By doing this, pure oxygen is added to the body. There is also protection from cold, cold, asthma, etc.

HOME REMEDIES FOR JAUNDICE:

Drinking 25 ml juice of castor leaves on an empty stomach helps cure jaundice in 3 days.

Juice of either Sonak's bark, Bhoomi Amla, or Poornava can be extracted which will help eliminate jaundice in 3 days. With this hepatitis is cured within 1-3 months.

The patient should drink Sarvakalpath or Sonal bark's decoction or kaada in the morning.

Eat pomegranate, papaya, anjeer, and munacca.

Do not eat oily food items.

Talking about Typhoid or chronic fever, it can occur due to many reasons mainly by eating contaminated water and food. Symptoms like fever are seen in this disease which also includes problems of body pain, loss of appetite. Many people have high fever problem. Typhoid is also vaccinated, but it can be corrected within a few days with some home remedies. Have a look:

KAADA FOR TYPHOID:

Swami Ramdev said that this home remedy has been in practice for centuries. For this, heat 2-3 grams of seeds or powder, 5-7 munakka and 3-5 anjeer in 400 grams of water. When there is 100 grams of water left, mash it properly and filter the water. If you want, you can add a little stick of Giloy, 10-11 basil leaves. Take this decoction twice a day.

Avoid eating anything other than pomegranate, chiku, papaya and apple, moong dal water.

