Control your Blood-Sugar levels, diabetes with yogasanas, suggests Swami Ramdev

During the time when the coronavirus pandemic is escalating at an alarming rate, it has become very important for everyone to strengthen their immunity and build up a healthy body that can fight away the infection. Health officials reveal that people suffering from hypertension, diabetes, fluctuating blood pressure are more likely to succumb to COVID-19. According to Swami Ramdev, doing yoga regularly can prevent diabetes as well as many other diseases and can make the core strong. Along with yoga, he advises making little changes in the lifestyle to enjoy the benefits of yoga for a longer time in life.

According to yoga guru Swami Ramdev, most diabetes patients are falling victim to coronavirus worldwide and thousands of people have died due to this. Therefore, it is very important to control diabetes. Diabetes leads to blindness, heart attack, brain stroke, loss of eyesight as well as weakening of the immune system. Therefore it is very important to control it.

According to Swami Ramdev, diabetes can be easily overcome by doing 5 pranayama and 5 yogasanas. These yoga tips will help get rid of all types of diabetes by staying home. Along with these Yogasan, drink a kada (decoction) of Giloy, Basil, Pepper and Ashwagandha.

In Pranayama, Swami Ramdev suggests doing Bhastrika, Udgith, Bhramari, Kapalabhati and Anulom vilom to treat diabetes.

5 yogasanas to control diabetes are-

Mandukasana- By doing this asana, the pancreas will generate the required juices which will help cure diabetes. Do this for 5–10 minutes.

Vakrasana- By doing this asana, the entire body along with back, stomach, will remain healthy. Do this asana for half a minute from one side. Then do it from the other side.

Pawanmuktasana- With a strong spinal cord, the pancreas keeps working effectively by doing this asana. By doing this, you will get relief from abdominal fat.

Uttanapadasana- By doing this asana, you will get rid of the problem of constipation along with diabetes.

Naukasana - With this, you will get rid of Hernia disease. At the same time, the pancreas will become active.

Diabetes diet

If you want to eat something sweet, you can eat in a small amount but avoid eating anything unhealthy after it.

Bananas can be eaten in place of mangoes, but avoid drinking juice, as it increases sugar levels alarmingly. Avoid eating chapati, rice, idli, dosa etc after having fruits.

Eat small amounts of dates, dry grapes. It digests slowly.

Do not drink milk. This increases the sugar level immediately.

Avoid eating rice, too much sugar, junk food.

Brown rice can be eaten instead of white.

