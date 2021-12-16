Omicron treatment: Man from Karnataka shares details after recovering from COVID variant

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

A man from Karnataka who tested positive for the Omicron variant of Karnataka has shared details about his treatment and journey to recovery. the man who tested positive for Omicron had returned from South Africa after which he developed mild symptoms. The 34-year-old man who was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru says his sufferings were more when was infected with the Delta variant of COVID than Omicron.

Reportedly, a video of him sharing details of treatment has gone viral on social media. "There is no separate treatment as such for the Omicron variant. Vitamin-C tablets and antibiotics were given. Since there was no tiredness and symptoms were too mild, I worked from the hospital ward for a week," IANS quoted him as saying.

He also took precautionary measures after returning from South Africa. He isolated himself, thus safeguarding his family. "I isolated myself after arrival from South Africa and my family members didn't catch the infection. Those who come from abroad should maintain distance and follow quarantine guidelines. If symptoms crop up, without wasting time and negligence, they should get tested and inform health authorities. If this is done, we can prevent the infection from spreading to neighbours and people around," he shared.

The Omicron variant is spreading at an unprecedented rate, the World Health Organization has said. WHO Director General Tedros A. Ghebreyesus said that a total of 77 countries have reported Omicron cases so far but the reality is that this variant is probably yet to be detected in some countries.

"Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant. I need to be very clear: vaccines alone will not get any country out of this crisis. It's not vaccines instead of masks, distancing, ventilation or hand hygiene. Do it all. Do it consistently. Do it well", said Ghebreyesus.

In India, the Omicron variant caseload is rising each day. Cases have been found in Delhi and Maharashtra. The other states where this variant has been reported includes Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh.