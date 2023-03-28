Mulethi: Four ways to use this powerful cough and cold remedy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Four ways to use mulethi

Mulethi, also known as liquorice, is a natural herb that has been used for centuries in traditional medicine to treat various ailments. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that make it an effective remedy for cough and sore throat. Here are some ways to use mulethi for cough and a sore throat.

Mulethi Tea

Mulethi tea is a simple and effective way to soothe a sore throat and cough. Boil a few pieces of mulethi in water for 10-15 minutes and strain the liquid. Add honey or lemon juice for added taste and drink it warm. Mulethi tea can help reduce inflammation in the throat and relieve cough.

Mulethi and Ginger Tea

Adding ginger to mulethi tea can further enhance its benefits for cough and sore throat. Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help reduce throat irritation and cough. To make mulethi and ginger tea, grate a small piece of ginger and add it to the boiling water with mulethi. Strain the liquid and add honey or lemon juice for added taste.

Mulethi and Honey Paste

Mulethi and honey paste is a traditional remedy for cough and sore throat that has been used for centuries. Mix a tablespoon of mulethi powder with a tablespoon of honey to form a paste. Consume this paste twice a day to soothe a sore throat and relieve cough. Mulethi and honey paste can also boost the immune system and improve overall health.

Mulethi and Milk

Mulethi and milk is a popular Ayurvedic remedy for cough and sore throat. Boil a few pieces of mulethi in milk and strain the liquid. Add honey for added taste and drink it warm. Mulethi and milk can help reduce inflammation in the throat and soothe cough.

Incorporate mulethi into your diet and try these remedies to experience its benefits for cough and sore throat. However, it is important to consult a doctor if your symptoms persist or worsen.

