If someone you know has depression, here is how you can help

Depression is a common and serious mental health disorder that can have a profound impact on an individual's daily life. It is characterized by persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and a lack of energy, as well as a range of physical symptoms. If someone you know has depression, it is important to offer your support and encourage them to seek professional help. Here are some specific ways suggested by WHO (World Health Organization) that you can keep in mind and offer help:

Talk to them and offer your support: It is important to create a safe and supportive space for your loved one to open up about their feelings and experiences. Encourage them to talk about their thoughts and emotions, and listen without judgment or interruption. You can also offer words of encouragement and support, and remind them that they are not alone in their struggle.

Encourage them to seek professional help: While support from friends and family is important, it is also crucial for individuals with depression to seek help from trained mental health professionals. Encourage your loved one to consider seeking therapy or medication to address their depression. You can offer to research treatment options and help them find a therapist or doctor that is a good fit for them.

Help them with everyday activities: Depression can often make it difficult for individuals to complete basic tasks and participate in activities that they normally enjoy. Offer to help your loved one with tasks such as grocery shopping, cleaning, or running errands. You can also encourage them to engage in activities that they find enjoyable and help them find ways to engage in activities despite their depression.

Overall, it is important to be patient, understanding, and supportive if someone you know has depression. It is a serious and often difficult condition, but with the right treatment and support, individuals with depression can learn to manage their symptoms and lead fulfilling lives.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

