Taking a hot water bath helps beat depression; Know how it benefits mental health

Most ancient cultures have long believed in the healing effects of water. Similar to mindfulness, the Japanese practice of engaging in public baths known as 'sento' is used as a way of cleansing both the body and the mind. While we don’t have public baths in the States, we may be able to get the benefits in the privacy of our own homes. Not only can immersive bathing help alleviate anxiety, but it’s also been suggested that taking a bath can positively impact the symptoms of depression.

One study concluded that afternoon baths even just twice a week produce a “moderate but persistent” mood lift. By increasing the core body temperature, a warm bath helps strengthen and adjust the circadian rhythms, which affect every organ, including the brain. The study also reported improved sleep as a result of the baths. People with depression often have disrupted circadian rhythms and poor sleeping patterns, so these findings are very important, especially for anyone looking to supplement other forms of depression therapy.

In an article published on PsychologyToday.com, Peter Bongiorno, ND, LAc explains that bathing can even lead to chemical changes in the brain. "Decreases in stress hormones (like cortisol) have been reported with water bathing (Toda et al., 2006). It has also been shown that water bathing may also help the balance of the feel-good neurotransmitter, serotonin", read the article.

Soaking in a warm bath a few times each week can also help with muscle soreness and tension, making it easier to exercise each day. Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that makes it difficult for people to fall asleep or cause them to wake up too early. Taking a hot water bath should be our bedtime routine to get rid of insomnia. It induces sleep because the minor aches and pains, which usually push our sleep cycle away, get completely soothed.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

