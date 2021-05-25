Tuesday, May 25, 2021
     
  4. Covid India LIVE Updates: How is Yellow Fungus more dangerous than White and Black Fungus?
After Black Fungus and White Fungus, another rare fungal infection has been detected called the Yellow Fungus. It is said to be more dangerous than black and white as it takes more time to heal, the symptoms are very common and the initial tests appear to be normal. 

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 25, 2021 7:44 IST
When the second wave of covid is ravaging the country, the challenges are getting and bigger and bigger with each passing day. After Black Fungus and White Fungus, another rare fungal infection has been detected called the Yellow Fungus. It is said to be more dangerous than black and white as it takes more time to heal, the symptoms are very common and the initial tests appear to be normal. Cleanliness is very important to avoid this disease, as the infection starts off due to poor hygiene.

ENT Specialist B.P. Tyagi states, "This fungus is found in reptiles. I saw this disease for the first time. Amphotericin B injection is used to treat this disease. It takes a long time to heal. This patient's condition cannot be said to be very good, he is still undergoing treatment."

Know more about yellow fungus infection and the latest health news on Covid here-

 

  • May 25, 2021 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    It is important to detect Yellow fungus on time to start the treatment. Professor Tyagi further states that yellow fungus takes time to heal. According to Tyagi, as far as the symptoms of this disease are concerned, there remains sluggishness or lethargy in the body while there is less appetite, due to which the weight starts decreasing. Body wounds also heal very slowly.

    Since black fungus and white fungus have more alarming symptoms, they can be detected early and the treatment can begin sooner. To stay protected from this rare fungal disease, cleanliness is very important. The infection starts off due to poor hygiene. The more you keep cleanliness around you, the more you can stay safe from this disease.

  • May 25, 2021 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    With rising cases of Mucormycosis, or commonly called Black Fungus, people have many questions about what causes this rare fungal infection and how is it different from white and yellow fungus infection. Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMs, New Delhi, answers some of most asked questions about Mucormycosis.

