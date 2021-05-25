Covid India LIVE Updates: How is Yellow Fungus more dangerous than White and Black Fungus?

Image Source : FREEPIK How is Yellow Fungus more dangerous than White and Black Fungus?

When the second wave of covid is ravaging the country, the challenges are getting and bigger and bigger with each passing day. After Black Fungus and White Fungus, another rare fungal infection has been detected called the Yellow Fungus. It is said to be more dangerous than black and white as it takes more time to heal, the symptoms are very common and the initial tests appear to be normal. Cleanliness is very important to avoid this disease, as the infection starts off due to poor hygiene.

ENT Specialist B.P. Tyagi states, "This fungus is found in reptiles. I saw this disease for the first time. Amphotericin B injection is used to treat this disease. It takes a long time to heal. This patient's condition cannot be said to be very good, he is still undergoing treatment."

