Image Source : FREEPIK Covid-19 Resource Toolkit: Newly launched websites and applications you should know

The second wave and unprecedented rise in Covid-19 in India has wreaked havoc and left many people helpless looking for oxygen cylinders, vacant beds, ICU support, vaccine, mental health counselling, especially in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune being the worst-hit areas.

To tackle the crucial situation and help people in panic find resources easily to treat their loved ones. Like-minded people, self taught developers, experts from IT sector, state government and others have joined hands to create an application and website to help people sort out real time vacant bed, oxygen cylinders, vaccine details and mental health counselling.

This list of newly launched websites and applications helps you check Covid resources:

* Covid Mental Health Self Help Toolkit

One of India's budding revolutionaries in the mental health space, 'Home of Beautiful Souls Foundation' founded by Akash Ramchandani launched a first of its kind -- Covid Mental Health Self Help Toolkit. This Self Help kit is like a friend, a guide shining the light to anyone who wants to keep their mental health in check or someone who is already facing the symptoms. The idea to create this came about as a result of a glaring increase in the number of mental health patients in India during the pandemic.

* hydCovidresources.com

Self-taught developer Vensy Krishna together with her teammates Medha Kadri, and Abhishek Anirudhan jointly designed a web application where information about resources for Covid patients can be accessed. The application hydCovidresources.com is updated after every 30 minutes once it gets verified.

* Covirelief

Made by IIT-D Alumni, the CovRelief app provides live tracking of vacant hospital beds, oxygen and plasma availability, and informative videos by renowned doctors PAN India.

* Co-WIN Vaccinator App

Co-Win also known as Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network is now available for download to book slots and check availability of vaccines in India.

* Raj Sahayak

Jaipur-based software startup RIT Solution launch Raj Sahayak toolkit app that source out needful news information, blood banks, oxygen, ventilators and vaccines for those living in rural area.

Beside these applications, Covid resources are available on social networking platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and others which has become the need of the hour. Grofers, Paytm, Phonepe are also few platforms which gives access like vaccine finder.