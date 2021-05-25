'Death within 2 years of getting Covid vaccine': Here's the truth behind viral message

Image Source : PIB PIB fact check exposes fake information.

As the world battles with deadly coronavirus there are several forces that are trying to create panic among people. With loads of information available online, an image is going viral on the internet claiming that people who are taking vaccines will be dead in two years after taking the jab.

However, a PIB fact check has confirmed that this claim is absolutely and that the vaccine is completely safe.

Taking to Twitter, PIB wrote, "An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on COVID-19 vaccines is circulating on social media. The claim in the image is FAKE. COVID-19 Vaccine is completely safe. Do not forward this image #PIBFactCheck."

On Monday, the health ministry said that more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and 1.80 crore doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered.

The Government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses (21,80,51,890) to States/UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 23, including wastages is 20,00,08,875 doses (as per data available at 8 am Monday).

More than 1.80 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,80,43,015) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 48 lakh (48,00,650) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

The Government has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States/UTs. Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 1.

Under the Strategy, in every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by Govt of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the State Govts totally free of cost as was being done earlier.

The Health Ministry said on Monday that a total of 19,60,51,962 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 9,42,722 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

