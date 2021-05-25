Image Source : PTI (FILE) Toolkit row: Two Congress leaders asked to join probe by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has served notices to two Congress leaders, asking them to join the probe in the party's 'toolkit' that aimed to defame the Modi government over its alleged mismanagement during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The two leaders are Rajiv Gowda and Rohan Gupta. Notably, Gowda and Gupta had earlier filed a complaint against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra after he accused the grand old party of circulating a toolkit among the party workers aimed at eroding the reputation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government. Both the Congress leaders later filed complaints and accused Patra of sharing a fake 'Congress toolkit'.

The two have been asked by the police to join the probe and record their statements.

"We have told the Delhi Police that our complaint is being investigated by Chhattisgarh and we will pursue the matter there," Rajiv Gowda said.

Earlier on Monday, police served notice to Twitter, asking it to explain why it marked Patra's post as "manipulated media". Police later in the evening conducted searches at Twitter's Delhi and Gurugram offices. Last week, Twitter had labelled as 'manipulated media' a tweet of Patra on toolkit prepared by Congress to target the Modi government.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress over controversial content of the so-called toolkit. BJP leaders, including Patra, have posted numerous tweets to attack Congress over the toolkit.

