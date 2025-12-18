PM Modi highlights New Delhi's economic reforms at India-Oman Business Forum; hails diplomatic ties PM Modi emphasised the significance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), noting that it would boost confidence in bilateral trade and strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Muscat:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted a wide-range of reforms India has undertaken over the past 11 years. Addressing the India–Oman Business Forum, PM Modi said India has become one of the most competitive markets globally in its journey of reforms.

PM Modi emphasised the significance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), noting that it would boost confidence in bilateral trade and strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Expressing optimism about the summit, PM Modi said it would provide new momentum and direction to India–Oman relations, helping the partnership reach greater heights.

"Over the past 11 years, India has not just changed policies, India has changed its economic DNA. GST transformed the whole of India into one integrated, unified market. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code brought financial discipline... it promoted transparency... and this strengthened investor confidence," he said.

PM Modi hails 70 years of diplomatic ties

PM Modi hailed 70 years of diplomatic ties between India and Oman, asserting that the relationship has been built on the foundation of trust.

"Our relation is built on the foundation of trust, moved ahead on the strength of friendship and with time it further deepened. Today, our diplomatic relations have been in place for 70 years. This is not just a celebration of 70 years; this is a milestone where we have centuries of our heritage towards a prosperous future," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Muscat on Wednesday evening for a two-day visit to Oman, marking the final stop of his three-nation tour. This visit follows his trips to Jordan and Ethiopia. At the Muscat airport, he was welcomed by Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister, Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said.