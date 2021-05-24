Explain 'manipulated media' tag for Sambit Patra's tweet: Delhi Police sends notice to Twitter

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The BJP has been attacking Congress over the controversial content of the alleged 'toolkit'.

The Delhi Police has asked Twitter to explain on what grounds it tagged BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's tweet on Congress' toolkit as 'manipulated media'. The Special Cell in its notice to Twitter asked the microblogging platform to explain the rationale and share all the information on how it described the toolkit as manipulated media.

Last week, Twitter had labelled as 'manipulated media' a tweet of Sambit Patra on toolkit prepared by the Congress to target the Modi government over alleged Covid mismanagement.

Patra's tweet, now labelled "manipulated media" had posted a document and said, "Friends look at the #CongressToolKit in extending help to the needy during the Pandemic! More of a PR exercise with the help of “Friendly Journalists” & “Influencers” than a soulful endeavour. Read for yourselves the agenda of the Congress".

The Congress party had on Thursday wrote to Twitter asking it to permanently suspend the accounts of BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Union minister Smriti Irani for allegedly "spreading misinformation and unrest in the society". The opposition party has insisted that the toolkit documents flagged by the BJP are "fake" and has filed police complaint against its leaders.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress over controversial content of the so-called toolkit. BJP leaders, including Patra, have posted numerous tweets to attack the Congress over the toolkit.

READ MORE: Drop 'Manipulated Media' tag for toolkit tweets: Centre tells Twitter

READ MORE: 'Attempt to maligning Kumbh': Ramdev's veiled attack on Congress over its toolkit

Latest India News