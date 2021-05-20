Image Source : INDIA TV (FILE) 'Attempt to maligning Kumbh': Ramdev's veiled attack on Congress over its toolkit

Yoga guru Ramdev has alleged that there is an attempt to maligning the Kumbh as he made a veiled reference to Congress' toolkit. He termed it as a 'political conspiracy' and urged people to boycott those who are working against the country.

"Maligning the image of Kumbh and Hinduism with the help of a toolkit is a political conspiracy. I request people, who are politicising the matter, do whatever you want to do but do not disrespect 100 crore Hindus. This is disgusting," Ramdev said in a video message.

"I urge people to boycott such power who are against the country," he added.

The BJP has alleged that the Congress party is using the coronavirus crisis to its advantage by 'destroying' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image. The party claimed that Congress has designed a toolkit wherein it asked workers to use phrases such as "Indian strain" and "Modi strain" on social media and to "keep using the term super spreader Kumbh".

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj too has reacted angrily and urged people not to politicise the Kumbh.

"The culture, rituals, faith and traditions of the nation are being tarnished in a well-planned manner," he said.

The toolkit has now gone viral on social media platforms.

