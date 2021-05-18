Image Source : PTI 'No limits to pathological hatred against PM': Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Congress as 'toolkit' emerges

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday slammed the Congress party for "fomenting communal disharmony" after an alleged toolkit attributed to AICC Research Department emerged.

"What has happened to the Congress Party? When the country needs to work together during these challenging times and provide relief to citizens, it is only concerned with spreading misinformation based on falsehood," Prasad said in a series of tweets.

"Where is the soul of Congress? Instead of helping people, it is encouraging its supporters to defame India by using Indian Strain & Modi Strain to describe new strain of virus. Pathological hatred of its leaders against the Prime Minister has no limits. Is it not shocking that after repeated defeats in elections the Congress Party now seeks to revive its political fortune by exploiting miseries of the people during difficult times by spreading falsehood against PM and Govt," the minister asked.

In accordance with the agenda of the toolkit, the Congress has instructed its social media volunteers to call the new mutant strain of COVID-19 the "Modi strain" or the "India strain", BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed in a tweet today. Citing the toolkit, Patra said according to the document, it is clear that the Congress extending help to the needy during the pandemic is "more of a public relations exercise with the help of friendly journalists and influencers than a soulful endeavour".

Meanwhile, the Congress party said that it will file an FIR against BJP's national president JP Nadda as it accused him of propagating a fake toolkit. "We are filing an FIR for forgery against JP Nadda and Sambit Patra. When our country is devastated by Covid, instead of providing relief, BJP shamelessly concocts forgeries," Congress leader Rajeev Gowda tweeted.

