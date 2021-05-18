Image Source : PTI Congress rubbishes BJP's toolkit charge, to file FIR against JP Nadda

The Congress party has said that it will file an FIR against BJP's national president JP Nadda as it accused him of propagating a fake toolkit.

Congress leader Rajeev Gowda said that the saffron party is propagating a fake toolkit on Covid-19 mismanagement and attributing it to AICC Research Department.

"We are filing an FIR for forgery against JP Nadda and Sambit Patra. When our country is devastated by Covid, instead of providing relief, BJP shamelessly concocts forgeries," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the BJP hit out at the Congress over an alleged toolkit of the opposition party, saying it wants to tarnish the image of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling the new strain of the coronavirus the "India strain" or the "Modi strain".

Citing the toolkit, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said according to the document, it is clear that the Congress extending help to the needy during the pandemic is "more of a public relations exercise with the help of friendly journalists and influencers than a soulful endeavour".

In accordance with the agenda of the toolkit, the Congress has instructed its social media volunteers to call the new mutant strain of COVID-19 the "Modi strain" or the "India strain", Patra claimed in a tweet.

Taking on the Congress over its alleged toolkit, BJP president JP Nadda said dividing the society and "spewing venom against others. Congress is a master at this".

"India is seeing Congress' antics, while the nation is fighting COVID-19. I would urge Congress to go beyond 'Toolkit Models' and do something constructive," he said in a tweet.

