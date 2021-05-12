Covid India LIVE Updates: Can you register for vaccination without Aadhaar card? FAQs on Co-WIN answered

Wednesday, May 12, 2021
     
The second wave of Covid19 is taking over the country at an alarming rate. In this situation, vaccinations remain the most effective prevention strategy to maintain immunity for a prolonged period. Citizens aged 18 or above can get themselves registered on Co-WIN app or site to get the jab.

New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2021 7:45 IST
The second wave of Covid19 is taking over the country at an alarming rate. The government has announced lockdown in many states, hence putting a stop on movement to contain the spread of the virus. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said that the second wave of coronavirus is impacting slightly more number of younger people as they might have begun going out. The government has also warned about the third wave of Covid19 which can begin from September. It is said that it will impact the children majorly. 

In this situation, vaccinations remain the most effective prevention strategy to maintain immunity for a prolonged period. Citizens aged 18 or above can get themselves registered to get the jab. The registrations can be done online on Co-WIN app or site and slots can be booked.

 

  • May 12, 2021 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Note: Up to 4 people can be registered for vaccination using the same mobile number in the Co-WIN portal. Citizens with no access to smart phones or computers can take help from friends or family for online registration.

  • May 12, 2021 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Is online registration mandatory for Covid 19 vaccination?

    As per the government, citizens aged 18-44 years should mandatorily register online and schedule appointments. However, people aged 45 years and above can schedule appointments online or walk-in to vaccination centres. 

    Vaccination Centres provide for a limited number of on-spot registration slots every day. So, all citizens are recommended to register online and schedule vaccination in advance for a hassle-free vaccination experience.

  • May 12, 2021 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, said Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Assam, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Tripura were among the 16 states and union territories showing continued increasing trend in daily new COVID-19 cases. 

    (PTI)

  • May 12, 2021 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    In response to a question on whether younger population were getting more affected, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said the comparison of data during the first and the second wave of COVID-19 has shown that there is not much age difference.  People above the age of 40 are more vulnerable for adverse outcomes.

    "We have found that younger people are getting slightly more involved because suddenly they have gone out and there are variants also prevalent in the nation which may be affecting them as well," he said.

    (PTI)

