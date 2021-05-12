Covid India LIVE Updates: Can you register for vaccination without Aadhaar card? FAQs on Co-WIN answered

Image Source : FREEPIK Can you register for vaccination without Aadhaar card? FAQs on Co-WIN answered

The second wave of Covid19 is taking over the country at an alarming rate. The government has announced lockdown in many states, hence putting a stop on movement to contain the spread of the virus. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said that the second wave of coronavirus is impacting slightly more number of younger people as they might have begun going out. The government has also warned about the third wave of Covid19 which can begin from September. It is said that it will impact the children majorly.

In this situation, vaccinations remain the most effective prevention strategy to maintain immunity for a prolonged period. Citizens aged 18 or above can get themselves registered to get the jab. The registrations can be done online on Co-WIN app or site and slots can be booked.