Image Source : FREEPIK Covid: 4 Herbal drinks for strong lungs you should start taking today

The lungs and heart are the two important organs of the body that work round the clock. With the ravaging effects of Covid19 all across the world, it has become even more important to take care of your heart and lungs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 92% of the world's population is breathing polluted air. Harmful small toxic substances can enter and spread deep into the respiratory and cardiovascular systems and cause damage. In such a situation, it is important to take special care of what you are eating. If you include healthy things in your diet, then your lungs will remain healthy and it will also boost your immunity.

Covid is most commonly affecting the lungs. This virus enters the body and causes complete damage to the lungs, which causes the oxygen level to drop and breathlessness. In such a situation, artificial oxygen is required. If not given in time, the person can also die.

A proper and healthy diet ensures proper functioning of your respiratory system and strengthens the lungs. According to Ayurveda, different types of foods help to keep your respiratory system normal. To keep the lungs healthy, you can adopt a variety of remedies. If you want, you can include these herbal drinks in your diet. This will make your lungs stronger.

Turmeric water or milk

Consuming turmeric daily reduces inflammation in your respiratory tract. It contains an element called curcumin which keeps the lungs healthy and makes them naturally strong. Along with this, it boosts immunity by removing the toxins present in the body. Therefore, you can drink turmeric in water or milk every night before going to bed.

Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea naturally treats respiratory problems. It cleanses the mucus and reduces sore throat. Along with this, it also reduces the inflammation due to lung infection.

Ginger Tea

Ginger tea has potent anti-inflammatory properties which help in curing common cough and cold. Along with this, it is helpful in cleaning toxins from the respiratory tract. Immunity is strengthened by consuming ginger tea as it is rich in potassium, magnesium, and zinc. Along with this, it helps in getting rid of seasonal flu and infection.

Cardamom Tea

It helps in improving the health of the lungs as well as keeping the digestive system fine. Along with this, its fragrance helps to keep your mind calm.