COVID 19 latest updates: With close to 3 lakh coronavirus cases, India sees record spike in 24 hours

Coronavirus news latest updates: A record spike was seen in 24 hours in India as the country reported 2,95,041 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. A total of 2,023 deaths and 1,67,457 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry shared through a statement. At present, the total number of Covid cases in India reported are1,56,16,130, whereas total recoveries are 1,32,76,039. The death toll stands at 1,82,553 and active cases at 21,57,538.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday and advised the state governments to use lockdown as the last resort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 cases. He said that instead of lockdown, the focus should be on creating 'micro containment zones'.