Wednesday, April 21, 2021
     
COVID 19 latest updates: With close to 3 lakh coronavirus cases, India sees record spike in 24 hours

According to Ministry of Health: India, India saw a record spike with close to 3 lakh cases in last 24 hours.  

New Delhi Published on: April 21, 2021 10:36 IST
Coronavirus news latest updates: A record spike was seen in 24 hours in India as the country reported 2,95,041 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. A total of 2,023 deaths and 1,67,457 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry shared through a statement. At present, the total number of Covid cases in India reported are1,56,16,130, whereas total recoveries are 1,32,76,039. The death toll stands at 1,82,553 and active cases at 21,57,538. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday and advised the state governments to use lockdown as the last resort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 cases. He said that instead of lockdown, the focus should be on creating 'micro containment zones'.

  • Apr 21, 2021 10:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

  • Apr 21, 2021 10:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    India records close to 3 lakh cases

    In a new peak, India on Wednesday recorded 2,95,041 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,023 deaths. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,67,457 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,32,76,039.

