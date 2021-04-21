Image Source : FREEPIK Covid19: 6 surprising foods that weaken your immune system

The coronavirus cases in India are rapidly increasing dau by day. While the vaccination process is going that people above the age of 18 will begin to get the first dose of vaccine from May 1, building a strong immunity has become an utmost important task. The second wave of Covid19 is even more dangerous and more infectious. A healthy lifestyle and daily exercise can work wonders for your body. People have included many immunity-boosting things in their diet in order to protect themselves from the infection. But do you know there are some foods that weaken your immune system slowly?

According to many kinds of research, it has been revealed that people with weak immunity are at the highest risk of coronavirus. The food you eat is the biggest reason for the weakening of immunity.

These 6 surprising foods are worst for your immune system. Remove them from your diet now.

Added Sugar

While natural sweetners like honey, jaggery and others are good for your body, added sugars slowly damage the immune system. Sugar in candies , sodas, packed juices, sweets and pasteries harm the body very slowly.

Fast food

If you want to stay healthy, then you have to move on from fast food towards a healthier diet and lifestylr. Fast food has high amounts of sugar, sodium, saturated fat, with little to no fiber which can weaken your immunity.

Soda

Soda contains high amounts of sugar and calories, making it the worst culprit. There are no neutrons in it due to which your immunity is weakened and it can lead to rapid weight gain as well. You can drink pomegranate juice instead, there is no sugar in it and it is good for health.

Ice cream

Creamy, sweet and delicious ice cream contains high levels of saturated fat and sugar which weakens the immune system. So rather than buying ice creams to minimize your craving, you can make it at home with natural products. Also, you can eat nuts, berries or honey instead which are good for your immune system.

Food with Sodium

Sodium foods such as frozen meats, canned soup, vegetables, cheese pizzas, snacks, etc. are not good for tyhe body. If you eat high sodium food then your blood pressure will increase. With this, the immune system will be adversely affected.

Chips

Potato chips are the worst nightmare for the immune system. There are hardly any nutrients found in potato chips, therefore, they should not be consumed in large quantities. Instead, you can consume nutritious things like bananas, black beans, dates etc.